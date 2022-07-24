Jimoh Ibrahim Bags Cambridge’s First Business Doctorate Degree (Video)

Business mogul and All Progressives Congress’ Senatorial candidate for Ondo South, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR officially graduated from the University of Cambridge Today with Doctor of Business Degree.

Ibrahim emerged winner of Ondo South senatorial primaries ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The Executive Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN was among the top dignitaries to grace the graduation ceremony held at the University Senate, 14, Overhill Close, Trumpington Cambridge in the United Kingdom.

According to a tweet by Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim on his official twitter account, he is the first Academic to receive the Doctor of Business Degree of the Cambridge University since the establishment of the highbrow International university in 1209

In his tweet, he “Today, I officially bagged Doctor of Business Degree (PhD) with first-class honours from the University of Cambridge. Honoured to be the First academic to be awarded PhD Business by @Cambridge_Uni since 1209.

I am poised to use my wealth of knowledge to impact positively.”

The Business mogul had his Bachelor of Law(LLB) in University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University).

He holds a total of nine different degrees from various universities including Ife, Cambridge, Oxford and Harvard universities.

Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim is the founder, University of Fortune, a world standard ivory tower at Igbotako, Ondo South Senatorial District.

https://twitter.com/JimohIbrahimCFR/status/1550861654702886912?t=9_dtMxx-5Bpe_JeMc2AQ3Q&s=19

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-2OWZizB8z0

