Kaduna APC Picks Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe As Deputy Guber Candidate

KADUNA UPDATE: Her Excellency Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe has been nominated as the running mate Of Senator Uba Sani for the 2023 Gubernatorial Election contest by God’s Grace. – July 4, 2022

“After consultations with critical stakeholders of Kaduna State, I am happy to announce that I have picked Her Excellency, @DrHadiza Sabuwa Balarabe as my running mate in the 2023 governorship election in Kaduna State.

Dr. Hadiza S Balarabe has contributed immensely to the giant strides recorded by the Mallam Nasir @elrufai’s administration in infrastructure and human capital development.”

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0TMG5YRFsMmRZCmJe6NwUmXrLizZhHJrtSe4Q7HzTkz7JPr32Gcf13ntnhuWi7vTel&id=100044399770234

