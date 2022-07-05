Kaduna APC Picks Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe As Deputy Guber Candidate

KADUNA UPDATE: Her Excellency Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe has been nominated as the running mate Of Senator Uba Sani for the 2023 Gubernatorial Election contest by God’s Grace. – July 4, 2022

“After consultations with critical stakeholders of Kaduna State, I am happy to announce that I have picked Her Excellency, @DrHadiza Sabuwa Balarabe as my running mate in the 2023 governorship election in Kaduna State.

Dr. Hadiza S Balarabe has contributed immensely to the giant strides recorded by the Mallam Nasir @elrufai’s administration in infrastructure and human capital development.”
