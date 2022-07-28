Kano APC Stalwart, Engr Bashir, Dumps Party

A former gubernatorial aspirant and APC stalwalt in Kano, Bashir I. Bashir, has dumped the ruling party.

In a letter addressed to the APC chairman in Alawa Ward, Gaya Local Government Area of Kano State, Mr Bashir thanked the chairman for support and cooperation given to him.

He told journalists that he would announce his next political move in the next few days.

Mr Bashir, an engineer, contested for governorship on the platform of Peoples Democratic Movement, PDM.

He was previously a political associate of former governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau.

https://dailynigerian.com/kano-apc-stalwart-engr-bashir/

