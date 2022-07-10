Kashim Shettima Confirmed As Tinubu’s Running Mate – Vanguard

Reports reaching Vanguard indicate that the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate for the 2023 polls, Bola Tinubu has confirmed Senator Kashim Shettima as his running mate.

The News Agency of Nigeria also reported in one of its bulletins on Sunday that the vice presidential candidate will be unveiled to President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the leader of the party in his hometown in Daura, Katsina State on Sunday (today).

President Buhari has been in Daura since Friday for the Eid-el Kabir celebration.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/07/breaking-shettima-confirmed-as-tinubus-running-mate/

