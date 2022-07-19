Kate Henshaw Celebrates Her 51st Birthday With Gorgeous Photos

Nollywood star actress, Kate Henshaw turns 51 today. Sharing her 51st birthday photoshoot on her Instagram page, the mother of 1 wrote:

GREAT IS THY FAITHFULNESS LORD UNTO ME…..

HOW YOU ARE SO MINDFUL OF ME, KEEPS ME IN AWE OF YOU…

I AM GRATEFUL FOR ANOTHER YEAR

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgLdbdHqzgF/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

For it pleased you to bring me thus far..

Surely there will be a performance of your word…

Less of me and more of you Almighty God ��

#K8DGR8

#GodsFavourite

#HappyChild

#birthdaygirl



https://www.instagram.com/p/CgLrEdNsXTr/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

