Nigerian, Kemi Badenoch Indicates Interest in Becoming Britain’s next Prime Minister

Nigerian-born British Member of Parliament, Olukemi Olufunto Badenoch, has announced her interest in running for leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister.

The 42-year-old Badenoch made her declaration public when she spoke to The Times on Friday.

Switch Nigeria reported the resignation of Boris Johnson on Thursday, a move that has now left the number 1 position vacant.

According to the BBC, former chancellor Rishi Sunak – who threw his hat into the ring on Friday, is one of the high profile names also running.

However, a No 10 source has told the BBC there was “real disappointment” with him in Downing Street. Many see him as being disloyal to the outgoing Johnson, whom many believe was the one who made him.

Badenoch who in her talk with the Times said she will run a limited government and also “tell the truth,” is joined by Attorney General Suella Braverman and Senior Conservative backbencher Tom Tugendhat, in indicating interest in becoming the PM.

Meanwhile, others tipped to be considering joining the race include former health secretary Sajid Javid, current Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, and former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt.

A timetable for the Tory leadership race is due to be confirmed next week and the new prime minister is expected to be in position by September.

Johnson had said on Thursday that he will remain in office until the new Prime Minister is elected.

https://guardian.ng/news/nigerian-kemi-badenoch-launches-bid-for-uks-pm/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related