Kemi Nelson – Former APC Women Leader – Is Dead

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Kemi Nelson is dead. Died at the age of 66 years

https://punchng.com/former-apc-women-leader-kemi-nelson-is-dead/?amp

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: