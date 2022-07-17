Kemi Nelson passed away at 66

A former commissioner in Lagos state , Chief Mrs Kemi Nelson is dead. She passed away at the age of 66. Sources disclosed that she has been sick for sometime.

Gistmaster gathered the former zonal woman leader on the platform of the All Progressive congress (APC), Nelson was a member of Tinubu’s inner political caucus in Lagos. She was the only female member of the Governance Advisory Council in Lagos state.

She studied Nursing at the University College Ibadan (UCH). She was the commissioner of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation durning the administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Governor of Lagos State.

