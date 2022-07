https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1vm359pPLaw

It Tastes Really Good – Kenyan-Mexican actress, Lupita Nyong’o Says As She Eats Ants With Relish (Photos, Video)

Kenyan-Mexican actress, Lupita Nyomg’o has said ants tastes really good, after she was seen eating it with relish, IGBERETV reports.

As seen in a video shared online, she ate the ant which was used to garnish her fruit at an event and she really enjoyed the taste she got.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CgTWU5_sjfN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

