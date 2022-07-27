Kidnapped Abuja Lady Found Unconscious Under A Bridge

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

A Young Woman, Favour Amajor, who was allegedly kidnapped by unknown persons in Abuja, has been found, NaijaCover Reports.

NaijaCover Reported that Favour was last seen at Dawaki Galadima area of the Federal Capital Territory on Monday afternoon, July 25, 2022.

The abductors later sent a message to her family threatening to kill her.

In an update on Wednesday, July 27, her uncle said she was dropped unconscious under Efab Bridge.

Someone recognised her through the viral social media posts and brought her home. She is currently receiving medical attention.

“APPRECIATION!!! Dear NIGERIANS. FAVOUR IS BACK. GOD ALMIGHTY IS ALIVE. THANK YOUUUUUUU For Your LOVE, Your Calls, Sharing, Posts, Prayers, DMs, Help I’m contacting Official Personnel, Bloggers, Inside and Outside NIGERIA. She’s FOUND and Back Home; A MIRACLE.

She was dropped off at Efab Bridge unconscious, someone located her through the viral social media post and brought her home. She’s in the Hospital Right Now. THANK YOU EVERYONE; GOD CAME THROUGH”

See Photos As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/7/update-kidnapped-abuja-lady-found-unconscious-under-bridge.html

