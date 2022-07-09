Kidnapped Ex-President Jonathan’s Cousin, Mike Ogiasa, Begs For Life (Pics, Video)

Former commissioner in Bayelsa state and a cousin to Former president Good luck Ebele Jonathan was being kept in a grave by kidnappers who threatened to take his life

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qnLvkYyQmiI

