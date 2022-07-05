Kidnapped Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Silas Released

Father Emmanuel Silas has regained his freedom

CATHOLIC DIOCESE OF KAFANCHAN

From: The Curia To: Vicar Foranes, Priests, Religious, People of God and all Men and Women of Goodwill

Subject: Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Silas is Released Date: 04/07/2022. Optional Memorial of St. Elizabeth of Portugal

With hearts filled with joy, we raise our voices in a symphony of praises as we announce the return of our brother, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Silas, who was abducted by armed persons from the Rectory at St. Charles Catholic Church, Zambina in Kauru Local Government Area, Kaduna State, at the early hours of today, 04v July, 2022.

Barely 24 hours after his abduction, Fr. Emmanuel Silas was released around 9.00pm today, 4ih July, 2022.

We want to thank all those who have offered prayers and entreaties for the quick release of our Priest and others who are still in the dens of their kidnappers. We pray God to hasten the release of those who are still in the hands of their captors.

All our Priests are directed to kindly celebrate Mass of Thanksgiving to God tomorrow, 5th July, 2022 for the quick release of Fr. Emmanuel Silas.

May Our Lady of Gudalupe intercede for us and all those that are still in captivity!

Yours truly,

Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Uchechukwu Okolo Chancellor, Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan

GRATIAS VOBIS ET HUMILEM

