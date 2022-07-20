Kidnappers Attack Arthur Jarvis University In Cross River, Kidnap Student (Pics)

By Obio Monday

Some unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Tuesday night, stormed Arthur Jarvis University, a private university located in Akpabuyo, Cross River State, and kidnapped a final year student of the institution, identified as Josephine.

GRASSROOT REPORTERS gathered that the gunmen shot sporadically, injuring many of the students and staff before whisking away the student.

Sources told GRASSROOT REPORTERS that the attackers numbering about ten, took advantage of the power outage in the school to launch the attack.

A reliable source told GRASSROOT REPORTERS that the student was kidnapped on her way back from the school’s canteen and the kidnappers stripped her naked before taking her away.

It was gathered that one other student was also kidnapped but she managed to escape. She was stabbed by the kidnappers and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Reacting to the incident, the Cross River State State Commissioner of Police, Aminu Alhassan said the Anti-Cultism, Anti-Kidnapping and Dragon Squads of the police has been deployed to the school and the community to comb neighbouring forest for rescue of kidnapped student.



