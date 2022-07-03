Killings: It’s Fire For Fire’ – Adeboye Asks Followers To Defend Themselves

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JOj3iTixjAM

Nowhere In The Bible Says A Christian Can’t Defend Himself – Pastor Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has spoken against the high rate of insecurity in the country, saying henceforth, “it’s fire for fire”.

Nigeria is currently going through one of its worst form of insecurity in history. From banditry to kidnapping and insurgency, attacks are being recorded in virtually all the regions of the country on a frequent basis.

Speaking during the church’s July 2022 Holy Ghost Service, Adeboye said enough is enough.

In his sermon, the preacher said the church would hold its 2022 convention in the second week of August.

He said that would be the 40th at the Redemption Camp on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Adeboye said people all over the world would attend the event and encouraged “lazy members” to be part of it, urging them not to sit back to watch from the comfort of their homes.

“This programme is going to be different from the one you have known. Some people out of laziness have decided ‘Oh! I can watch everything on television.’ It’s good to watch on television; the programme will be televised throughout the world. But, like I told you, if you are watching television and fire is burning, do you feel the heat. If you are watching television and rain is falling, does your dress get wet?

“There are certain things television cannot transmit. Not at all. Glory be to God for television that can transmit across the world. Glory be to God. But when the Almighty God knows that it is out of laziness that u sat back at home, you will be hearing the testimonies of those who were present. There’s something call corporate anointing. The Bible says fire begets fire. There are certain things you get because you are there… Oh! Some jokers said churches should not open for three months. Who is your commander? God of Boko Haram? Let the devil try any nonsense, from now on, it is going to be fire for fire!

“I understand that one funny fellow said some people were calling on Ogun because Jesus didn’t answer them. Well, for the one who said that, there’s a saying that the mouth that the snail used to blaspheme God, that mouth will kiss the ground. From now on, anybody who dares blaspheme Jesus Christ will taste the fire of the Almighty God. Every enemy of the church, as far as Jesus is a consuming fire, if they don’t repent, the fire of God will consume them.

“I don’t want to say much because I know whatever I say, some people may want to twist it. I have searched the Bible from cover to cover and there is nowhere where God said a child of God cannot defend himself. If you find the place, let me know. He said that if they slap you on the right cheek turn left, He said that one. If they now slap the left what did he say? When God is silent, do you know the meaning of that, it simply means over to you.

“I am only talking to my children. Only my children come to the Holy Ghost Service.”

In 2020, Adeboye led his church members on a protest over of insecurity and killings in Nigeria.

Adeboye, who instructed his church members all over Nigeria to observe the walk, commenced the walk from Ebute Meta to Atan Cemetery in Yaba metropolis in Lagos State.



