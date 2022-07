The Ghana Immigration Service has directed its personnel to put in place strict measures that would prevent fleeing inmates from entering the country.

Terrorists had attacked the Kuje Medium Custodial Centre on Tuesday, July 5, and freed 879 inmates including those linked with terrorism. 443 had so far been recaptured.

https://punchng.com/kuje-ghana-immigration-warns-against-infiltration-of-escapees/?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1657543325-1

