Kuje Jailbreak: Police Recapture Fleeing Boko Haram Member, Hassan In Nasarawa (Pix)

The Nasarawa State Police command says it has recaptured Hassan Hassan, a member of the Book Haram terrorist who recently escaped from the Kuje correctional centre.

DAILY POST recalls that terrorists on Tuesday attacked the Kuje medium custodial centre and freed over 800 inmates including members of the Boko Haram and Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP).

Subsequently, the Federal Government on Friday declared 64 of the inmates who had terror-related charges wanted with their names and other details published.

A statement by the Nasarawa State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel said the Boko Haram escapee was nabbed early hours of Saturday.

The statement reads, “Sequel to the attack on Kuje Maximum Custodial Centre and subsequent escape of inmates, on July 9th, 2022 at about 0130hrs, one Hassan Hassan ‘M’ whose name and picture was amongst the escaped inmates with Boko Haram/Terrorism Case was recaptured by the Eagle-eyed Police operatives of the Nasarawa State Police Command at Keffi.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Adesina Soyemi has ordered for the transfer of the suspect to a safer location while an intensive search for other escapees and handing over process of the arrested inmate progresses.

“The Commissioner of Police, however, appreciated the efforts of the Police operatives for a job well done and assured members of the public of the Command’s unrelenting efforts at making the public space safer for all”.



https://dailypost.ng/2022/07/09/kuje-jailbreak-police-recapture-fleeing-boko-haram-member-in-nasarawa/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related