There are reports that another Boko Haram terrorists who escaped from Kuje prison during Tuesday night attack have been arrested.

Daily Sun, gathered that the suspect said to be a top commander of the terrorists group was arrested by police operatives from the Gwagwalada divisions.

The Federal Capital Territory(FCT), police command public relations ogficet Josephine Adeh, could not be reached for comment.

Similarly the FCT commissioner of police did not pick his call when contacted.

https://www.sunnewsonline.com/breaking-kuje-prison-attack-another-boko-haram-commander-arrested-in-abuja/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related