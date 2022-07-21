Kuje Prison Attack: Heads Will Roll As Buhari Receives Report Indicting Official

Kuje Prison Attack: Heads will roll as Buhari receives report indicting officials – Aregbesola

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who disclosed this Thursday, said the report identifies “all those whose action or inaction led to that unfortunate incident” of the Kuje prison attack.

By Oge Udegbunam

A preliminary report of the investigation into the attack on the prison in Kuje, Abuja, has been sent to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who disclosed this Thursday, said the report identifies “all those whose action or inaction led to that unfortunate incident” and such officials will be punished.

“A preliminary report on what happened in Kuje has been sent to the President but a more detailed comprehensive report will come at the end of the investigation,” Mr Aregbesola told journalists after Thursday’s meeting of the National Security Council in Abuja.

“We have identified all those whose action or inaction led to that unfortunate incident and those who have shacked their responsibility will have to face the consequences of their action,” he said.

Mr Aregbesola said sufficient efforts were made by intelligence agencies to forestall the attack on the prison but there was a problem with the will to carry out instructions by security operatives.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the attack on Kuje prison by terrorists in the first week of July.

Over 800 prison inmates escaped during the attack with about half of them still at large. Those still at large include over 60 Boko Haram suspects.

The attack was carried out by ISWAP, a breakaway faction of Boko Haram, which later released a video of the incident.



https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/544116-kuje-prison-attack-heads-will-roll-as-buhari-receives-report-indicting-officials-aregbesola.html

