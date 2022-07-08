Kuje Prison: DSS Repeatedly Warned Security Agencies Of Bomb Attack

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

The fatal attack on the Kuje Custodial Centre in Abuja, leading to the freeing of hundreds of inmates, could have been averted if the relevant security agencies had acted on a series of intelligence reports from the Department of State Security (DSS), POLITICS NIGERIA reports.

This newspaper had reported how members of the Islamic State West Africa (ISWAP), a breakaway faction of the Boko Haram sect, broke into the centre on Tuesday night.

With the use of explosives and heavy ammunition, the terrorists freed hundreds of inmates including suspected terrorists who have been fingered in previous attacks.

Officials and prison sources confirmed that over 400 inmates are still at large while nearly 500 have been recaptured.

This newspaper, however, recalled that the DSS had in March issued a warning on an impending attack.

The secret police said it uncovered plots by some persons it described as “disgruntled” elements to unleash violence in some parts of the country, particularly the North-central geopolitical zone..

The Statement revealed that those who planned to cause the mayhem intend to hide under sundry interests.

Likewise, in another statement issued in April, the DSS warned about plans to relive pre-2015 bombing episodes.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby draws public attention to plans by criminal elements to return the country to the pre-2015 era reminiscent of IED attacks on soft and hard targets in parts of the country.”

“Though there are already reported cases of such incidents in some areas, the Service has uncovered a ploy by suspected criminal gangs to forge an alliance among themselves with a view to launching further attacks on critical infrastructure and other frequented public places like worship and relaxation centres, especially during and after the holidays and festive celebrations. The objective is to achieve some self- serving interests as well as cause fear among the citizenry. The Service, however, recalls its earlier warning that some groups and individuals were plotting to stoke violence in the country.

“Following these, patrons, owners and managers of aforementioned public places are advised to be wary of this development and implement basic security measures to deter the threats. While the Service is committed to the disruption of this trend and pattern of violent attacks, it will continue to partner with other security agencies to ensure that necessary drills are emplaced in order that public peace and order are not jeopardized.”



https://politicsnigeria.com/kuje-prison-how-dss-repeatedly-warned-security-agencies-against-bomb-attack/

