Kwankwaso’s Comments On Obi, Igbo Taken Out Of Context, Says NNPP

The New Nigeria People’s Party NNPP has dismissed reports that its presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso described the Igbo and Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi as incapable of winning elections, noting that the report was “falsely credited” to Kwankwaso.

According to the report, Kwankwaso, while inaugurating the Party’s Gombe State Executive last week, was quoted to have said that the South East (Igbo People) are good in business but at the bottom of politics in Nigeria.

“The said attribution is said to have generated some ill feelings in some political circles in Nigeria, especially between the South East and the NNPP”, said Prof. Rufa’i Ahmed Alkali National Chairman of the NNPP.

He said as a party that is desirous of changing the situation of the country, NNPP believes that no Nigerian of any geopolitical zone, tribe, ethnic nationality, or religious persuasion is least on the rung of the ladder in the whole effort to bring the desired change in the country.

Alkali said; “The NNPP wishes to categorically state that the statement of its Presidential Candidate, Senator Kwankwaso at the occasion was situated out of contest, as the NNPP Presidential candidate has always emphasized that the Igbos were frontrunners in the fight for the nation’s struggle for independence, and had produced the first President of the country in the person of late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, the first President of the Senate, Dr. Nwafor Orizu, former Vice President, late Dr. Alex Ekwueme, four former Presidents of the Senate from 1999 to date and other top political office holders.

“NNPP as a political party on the ballot in 2023 believes that it has what it takes like some other political parties to rejuvenate the present situation of the country and will not in any way disparage any zone or people of any political party.

“It is pertinent to state that the discussions with any political party or individual is an ongoing thing that would bring the desired change of a new Nigeria. However, the party or its Presidential candidate would not in any way malign any zone or any individual as we believe that NNPP we desire the votes of all the zones and all electorate to govern Nigeria

“We want to state that NNPP will canvass votes from all Geo-political zones to win the 2023 Presidential election and would not in any way consider any zone less as we have supporters and candidates all over the country”.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/07/kwankwasos-comments-on-obi-igbo-taken-out-of-context-says-nnpp/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related