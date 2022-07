https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R8vMTtuvdis

Kwarapoly Graduating Students Punished For Signing Out In Style After It Was Banned (Photo, Video)

KwaraPoly graduating students were punished for signing out in style, IGBERETV reports.

This incidence took place days after the event was banned by the school. The apprehended student were made to kneel down like secondary school students.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CfwRW68r0aP/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

