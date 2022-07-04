Kwara Resident Sets Own House, Children, Wife Ablaze (Pix)

A man said to be a resident of Lekki Phase 1, Eyenkorin Area of Ilorin, Kwara State, has set his house on fire over disagreement with his wife.

The incident which happened around past on Sunday, was confirmed by the HOD, Media and Publicity of the Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle.

He said a resident simply identified as Mr. Kola that summoned the service over the incident.

Adekunle in a telephone chat with our correspondent said the service was able to eliminate the fire and prevented it from escalating to other buildings in the neighbourhood.

“What we learnt was that the man can’t remember his name now, and his wife had misunderstanding about two years ago before he relocated to another of his building, leaving the wife and children behind.

“All attempts to settle the matter did not yield results and the move to also convince him to allow the wife and children live there since he had another house also failed.

“According to the report, the man suddenly appeared on Sunday and sprayed the three bedrooms flat with petrol before setting it ablaze with the children inside that his wife was frustrating him.”

He said it took the intervention of the resident who reported the incident and others for the occupants to be rescued.



https://dailytrust.com/kwara-resident-sets-own-house-children-wife-ablaze

