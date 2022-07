This is OBIDIENT BENUE STATE..

If you want, continue shouting Labour has no structure until you will be there we will use your house as one of our campaign offices..

Meanwhile campaign never start oo.

#peterobiforpresident

#obidientbenue

#obidientmovement

#LabourParty

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related