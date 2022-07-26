Labour Party Missing As INEC Publishes Ogun Governorship, Assembly Candidates

The Ogun State REC said the Labour Party did not submit the list of its candidates.

The Labour Party’s candidates were conspicuously missing in the list of candidates and political parties published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the 2023 general elections in Ogun State.

In the list placed at the INEC office in Abeokuta, 13 parties were listed to participate in the governorship election next year, while 26 would take part in the House of Assembly polls.

Abayomi Arabambi, the National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday that the absence of the party on the INEC list was an “administrative error.”

“We are going to Abuja tomorrow (Tuesday) to correct this,” said Mr Arabambi.

But Niyi Ijalaye, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, insisted that the Labour Party did not submit any name for the elections.

“Let them (Labour Party) go and correct it in Abuja because what I’m saying is that, my head office in Abuja was the one that forwarded these records to us so if there is an administrative error, it must be an error on their (Labour Party) part,” Mr Ijalaye told PREMIUM TIMES.

According to the list published by the INEC, the parties and governorship candidates for the 2023 general election in Ogun State include the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dapo Abiodun; Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ladi Adebutu; Social Democratic Party, Ojeshina Anthony; Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, Okusanya Adedeji; African Democratic Congress, ADC, Adelanwa Kayemilola; African Action Congress, AAC, Harrison Adeyemi; All Peoples Party, APP, Falana Olufemi; Action Democratic Party, ADP, Shokunbi Kazeem;

Others are National Resistant Movement, NRM, Ogunrombi Tofunmi; ACCORD party, Adebisi Oyewale; Allied Peoples Movement, APM, Jolaoluwa Olutoain; New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Kassim Jakie and Action Alliance, AA, Iskil-Ogunyomi Safiat.

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/544936-2023-labour-party-missing-as-inec-publishes-ogun-governorship-house-of-assembly-candidates.html

