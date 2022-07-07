Labour Party To Unveil Baba-Ahmed As Obi’s Running Mate – Vanguard

THE Labour Party, LP, will on Friday unveil Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed as the running mate to Mr. Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 elections.

Senator Baba-Ahmed, who is in his 40s is the Proprietor of Baze University, Abuja and Baba-Ahmed University Kano.

The unveiling of the vice presidential candidate was initially slated for Thursday to be done by the LP’s Presidential candidate at the party’s national secretariate, Abuja.

However, the National Chairman of the party, Barrister Julius Abure said that the ceremony could not go ahead as planned because the Presidential candidate, who had traveled to Maiduguri and expected back in Abuja Thutsday afternoon had his flight canceled.

Abure announced that the unveiling of Mr. Obi’s running mate was rescheduled for Friday, July 8 at the party’s headquarters, Abuja.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/07/labour-party-to-unveil-baba-ahmed-as-obis-running-mate-friday/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related