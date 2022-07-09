Labour Party VP Candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, Interviewed On Arise TV News (Video)

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Datti Baba-Ahmed, said that he had always been prepared, being that he was once a Presidential Aspirant.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IebXmSJtGqo

But there are a lot of things he declined to comment on…,,

And that includes “The Diezani Case”…

For him to still be curving and avoiding the discussions whenever it rotated around “The Diezani Case”,, it means that the case is still very very active, and is very far from ending,, and that it is still not being handled very well by those who are handling it.

Nothing about the case is still supposed to be secret or classified up till now,, that is, after 8 full years.

So, what is exactly about “The Diezani Case” that everybody is shying away and running away from talking about.??

Na Waa for this our nonsense country sef.

