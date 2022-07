https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LnmWg5wZp20

Asiwaju spoke extensively on widening the tax net to include people like himself instead of increasing VAT and ensuring that credit facilities become a thing in Nigeria if we are to truly nip corruption in the bud. He had earlier maintained this same stance in his 9th colloquium https:///JZjWRGpTN1

https://twitter.com/Mario9jaa/status/1538161123110924289?t=xrNwXB1nxwlwR_d87Tj-Dg&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related