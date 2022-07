Some ladies may blunty say “I am not interested”. Some may insult, others may reject politely.

How do you see a lady replying this way? “You are created awesome and you will get someone good for you, I am not in for your request. Have a lovely time”

Or

How do you reply yours?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related