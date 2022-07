Ladies, many, most or some guys will never take you serious again once they discover you have cheated especially with sex. They may just keep you to satisfy lust pending when they are exhausted or done with you. No matter the reconciliation or apology you make, many, most or some guys hardly forgive genuinely when you cheat by having sex with another person.

Advise: Apologize and break up the relationship if necessary to avoid unexpected revenge, etc.

