Lady Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Neighbor’s 3-Year-Old Child In Anambra (Photo)

Men of the Anambra State police command have arrested a 29-year-old lady, Chinwendu Umegbakafoe, for allegedly stealing her neighbor’s child.

Umegbaka allegedly stole the three year old girl with the intention to sell her.

Anambra State Police command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga who confirmed this incident said the baby has however been rescued and returned to her parents.

A press release signed by Ikenga reads.

“The Anambra State Command Operatives on 2/7/2022 at 4:30pm arrested one Miss Chinwendu Umegbaka, 29years, native Isinkwo Abaomege in Onicha LGA of Ebonyi State.

She was arrested on alleged case of child stealing at Nwawulu street, Okpoko, Onitsha, Anambra State. Preliminary information reveals that the suspect is a neighbor to the parent of the child.

Chinwendu when arrested initially denied to know the whereabout of the 3year old girl. Further interrogation by the police made her to confess to stealing the child with the intention of selling her.

Meanwhile, the child has been recovered and handed over to the parent”

He added that further investigation into the matter has commenced, and would be communicated as events unfold.



Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/7/lady-arrested-for-allegedly-stealing-neighbors-3-year-old-child-in-anambra.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related