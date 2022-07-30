Lady Arrested For Fake Alert After Buying Drinks Of ₦420,000 At A Nightclub

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Slay Queen arrested for allegedly making N420k fake alert after having the time of her life at a club.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hsG6HO-bh4w

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: