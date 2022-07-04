Lady Commits Suicide After The Death Of Her 5-Year-Old Daughter

A Lady has Committed Suicide after losing her five-year-old daughter, her only child.
According to her friend @Abdvlhafeez_, the young lady committed suicide at her parents home where she was advised to stay following the loss.
My friend lost her 5 year old daughter(after 5 years of waiting). She and husband moved in to her parent’s house just to make her feel better surrounded by her loved ones. She persuaded him to go chill and unwind yesterday. She killed herself before he got back. I’m numb
https://twitter.com/Abdvlhafeez_/status/1543522530488614920?t=cIeTSzJGGmT3v7-0GLyG6g&s=19