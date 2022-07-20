Lady On The Run After Setting Her Cairo-Based Husband On Fire (Pics, Video)

Lady On The Run After Incinerating Her Cairo Based Husband Over Alleged Infidelity.

Friends of a Cairo based businessman simply as Teebam, are seriously seeking for justice after his wife Ife allegedly burnt him alive.

According to multiple sources, it was gathered that the unfortunate event happened on monday july 18th after Teebam got back from Cairo to surprise his wife on her birthday and discovered she has been cheating and even had a child outside their union. She confronted him with the information and a quarrel started.

Ife then proceeded to burn all his phones before setting him ablaze at their home in Osogbo. He was later rushed to the hospital were he later died of his injuries on tuesday.

Meanwhile, Ife is nowhere to be found as she only left a “cryptic” note on her whatsapp status that read “i ve always been a calm girl and i have never done this in my life but Teebam has pushed me to the edge. At this point, yall will weep over myself and him before daybreak. I am promising yall that”.

A manhunt has currently been launched to find Ife to bring her to answer for her crimes.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=INp58VTyD3w

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related