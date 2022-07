https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w6gg2XhHV44

Lady recounts how herself and other passengers were attacked by bandits in Kogi state

In the viral video which she recorded after the attack, she mentioned that the driver of their commercial bus and three other passengers were abducted by the bandits.

https://www.facebook.com/100050487580007/posts/591487672544147/?app=fbl

