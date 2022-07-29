Lagos Police Statement On INEC Officials At A Church In Ijeshatedo

See previous thread here: Thugs Invade Catholic Church In Lagos, Cart Away PVC Registration Machines

SP Benjamin Hundeyin @BenHundeyin

The INEC officials were assigned to Imam Thani Street by House No 9A for today’s exercise. They were, however, found within the church premises. Residents raised concern & informed the police. The DPO Ijeshatedo swung into action and brought the INEC officials to the station.

Preliminary findings show that a resident of the area who volunteered to transport the officials from their office to the center was responsible for the mixup, deliberate or not, further investigation will reveal.

Meanwhile, the officials were immediately released to proceed to the correct center to continue their assignment.



https://twitter.com/BenHundeyin/status/1553026744424210433

