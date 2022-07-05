Lagos Shuts Redeemers Nursery And Primary School, Ogba

The Lagos State Government

LAGOS STATE SHUTS REDEEMERS NURSERY AND PRIMARY SCHOOL, OGBA﻿ ﻿

The Lagos State Ministry of Education has shut the Redeemers Nursery and Primary School, Ogba. The school will remain closed, pending an administrative investigation of its operations and procedures as well as the conduct of its officials – in line with schools’ safety standards and guidelines.

The investigation is sequel to the death of a five-year-old pupil, who is suspected to have drowned during a swimming lesson while in the custody of the school. The police are investigating the matter.

A preliminary probe by the Office of Education Quality Assurance of the Ministry has shown that the Redeemers Nursery and Primary School, Ogba, is yet to conclude its registration and is, therefore, not yet an approved school. ﻿

The Ministry is concerned about the safety of the pupils, hence the need for intervention. The school will remain closed until all the required approval processes are concluded.﻿ Parents are advised to note the closure and wait for the conclusion of the administrative investigation.﻿ ﻿

Folasade Adefisayo﻿ (Mrs.)

Hon. Commissioner﻿ for Education



