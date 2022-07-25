LASG Gives Update On Reconstruction Of Adeniji Adele, Okepelopo And Tapa Streets

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HHHn0sVy5T0
ONGOING: The Reconstruction of Adeniji Adele Road, Okepopo and Tapa Streets in Lagos Island by Governor @jidesanwoolu, Video was shot on Saturday, 23rd July 2022. The Work is progressing and moving well.
The Drainages on the stretch of the road has been completed, Interlocking tiles already being done from Oyebanji, towards the Police Station side. Tapa Street already completed to the fence of the Igunnu. While work continues into Okepopo street.
