LASU, Other Lagos State Owned Tertiary Schools Not On Strike – LASG SA On Education

In a Facebook post, Lagos state Special adviser to the governor on Education and also in charge of tertiary institutions, Tokunbo Wahab

It is quiet unfortunate that the ASUU strike persist this long. In as much as ALL Lagos State-owned higher institutions are in session and not part of the strike since the inception of the Sanwoolu led administration, I still sympathize with Nigerian students.

ASUU must device a new approach. Strike is not the only option for the sake of our future generation. It is also important that the FG should think outside the box. There must be a solution! TW

