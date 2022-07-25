LASWA Arrests Ferry Operator For Ferrying Passengers Without Life Jackets

The Enforcement and Monitoring Team of the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) caught a boat operator ferrying passengers without life jackets in Epe. The operator was apprehended and the engine of the boat was seized.

The Authority DOES NOT condone traveling on water without a life jacket, and we continue to implore all waterways users to ensure that they wear a good life jacket before boarding the boat, however short the trip is. Operators will be made to face disciplinary action when caught.

https://twitter.com/Mr_JAGs/status/1551206077122969601?t=ee9B987T-fvt3idTlDvhWw&s=19

