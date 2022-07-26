LAWMA Clears Waste Backlog, Warns Against Indiscriminate Dumping

The Lagos Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, is clearing the backlog of waste around the city, largely through massive night operations.

The operations between the hours of 10pm and 4am, is personally coordinated by the Managing Director/CEO of the Authority, Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, and have witnessed the clearance of waste indiscriminately dumped at some unauthorised locations following diesel scarcity and its exorbitant price, which negatively affected the waste evacuation efforts of the PSP operators and the agency.

Some of the areas already covered by the intensive operations include Mushin; Oshodi; Ejigbo; Lagos Mainland; Apapa axis; Surulere; Lagos Island; Ikoyi; Lekki axis; Victoria Island; and Ajah, among others.

Recall that the LAWMA helmsman, few days ago, promised that the agency would use the opportunity of cessation of rainfall and appreciable progress on landfills’ rehabilitation, to cart away the backlog of waste.

Commenting on the progress made so far, Odumboni said: “Remember I said during the week, that we will capitalise on the cessation of rainfall and progress made on the rehabilitation of our landfills, to clear the heaps of waste.

“The strategy has paid off as we have successfully cleared waste in most areas of our Lagos Central 1 and 2, as well as East 1 and 2 districts. We are happy at the pace of progress, and the operations will continue, until all parts of Lagos are covered”, he stressed.

Odumboni further appealed for support from residents to stem the tide of improper waste disposal, by bagging and containerising their waste, as well as patronising assigned PSP operators, adding that those caught in the act of reckless waste disposal would be made to face the law.

“We are appealing for cooperation from all residents to restore sanity back to our environment. Bagging and containerisation of waste, while waiting for evacuation by assigned PSP operators, remains an effective means of curbing indiscriminate waste disposal. Anyone caught dumping indiscriminately would be sanctioned accordingly”, he said.

https://twitter.com/Mr_JAGs/status/1551653883998572544?t=xa7qDv8gX3nEBm546Bi6kw&s=19

