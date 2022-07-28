Leave Buhari Alone, Hold Your Governors, Reps & Senators Accountable – 2face

Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4GkUUGWrnvQ

Know Your Hon. Reps and Senators
Ask them what have done or will do with the constituency money for constituency projects
Vote Wisely

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cgj-m5hp-tG/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

