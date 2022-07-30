Lionel Messi’s exit from FC Barcelona has been one that has hurt everybody involved including the player himself. However, it has been reported in recent days that the player could very well rejoin after his current contract with Paris Saint-Germain ends in 2023.

As per reports by SPORT, the Argentine has three options regarding his future past the 2022/23 season.

1. Renew his contract with PSG.

2. Rejoin Barça and retire at the club,

3. Go to the US to play in the MLS.

The reports have stated that these are the only three realistic options that the 7-time Ballon D’or winner has at the moment, and a move back to Argentina is not being discussed.

Messi is on the back of a rather average season with the Parisiens where he had his season riddled with minor injuries, which meant he never had the chance to settle into his usual rhythm.

The Argentine, as per the reports, is not looking to make any sort of major decisions about his future at the moment, and will only make his decisions after the World Cup in December is over.

Messi has been linked with a return to Barça in the last few days with the president, Joan Laporta even stating that the Argentine’s exit was not how it should be ending and that the club has a moral debt to the player.

He has also had reports surrounding a move to David Beckham’s Inter Miami in Major League Soccer. However, only time shall tell if and where Leo will make his move after the 2022/23 season ends.



https://barcauniversal.com/lionel-messi-has-three-options-on-the-table-after-the-2022-23-season-report/

