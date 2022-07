https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uUccunZ02yI

Customers who ordered a bowl of isi ewu (goat head) were shocked to find a live centipede crawling in their meal and they called out the servers, IgbereTV reports.

The disappointed customers recorded the centipede and shared the video online to warn other customers.

The incident happened in a restaurant in Ago, Okota, Lagos.



https://www.instagram.com/tv/Cfs-Dovg5EH/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

