Long Search For Running Mate Shows Tinubu Is Unprepared To Lead – Kola Ologbondiyan

Kola Ologbondiyan, immediate past National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday said Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has demonstrated that he is not prepared to occupy the highest political office in Nigeria in 2023.

Speaking in an interview with DAILY INDEPENDENT, Ologbondiyan said the fact that Tinubu is still searching for a running mate one month after winning the APC presidential primary clearly shows that he is not prepared to lead Nigeria, despite saying becoming the president is his lifelong ambition.

While expressing confidence that the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar will win the election, Ologbondiyan said Nigerians will never allow APC to stay beyond May 2023 as the party will go into extinction after President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office.

He said “I find it very strange when people speak about the candidature of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2023 presidential election. If the best that can come out of APC is Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who has been searching for a running mate almost one month after he won the primary and he has to use a placeholder in his form to INEC, that shows unpreparedness on his part”.

“ It is crystal clear that in spite of the fact that Asiwaju Tinubu wants Nigerians to believe that his presidential ambition is a lifelong thing, his action has shown that he was just mouthing it that becoming president is his lifelong ambition. He is not prepared for it”.

“If he was prepared for the presidency, he would not have been waiting since he won the presidential primary for him to nominate his running mate. Also, the fact that what we are hearing now are issues bordering on whether he attended a primary school or didn’t attend a college shows clearly the level of unpreparedness of the APC”.

“It also shows clearly the fact that the APC, just like it did in 2015 and 2019 is taking Nigerians on a journey of nowhere and it will amount to absurdity for Nigerians to watch and allow themselves to be misled once again by a people who have no slightest clue of what good governance is at the national level”.

