A captain and two soldiers attached to the 7 Guards Brigade of the Nigerian Army, were said to have been killed when bandits attacked the Presidential Guards yesterday.

One of the soldiers killed:

Lieutenant Ibrahim Jaro Suleiman Babanawa.

Babanawa is the son of Col. Suleiman Ahmadu Babanawa (rtd). He hailed from Okpo in Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State.

https://www.nairaland.com/7246889/bandits-attack-presidential-guards-after#115086776

