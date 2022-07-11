Jordan Nyesom-Wike , son of the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has graduated from nthe University of Exeter,nin the United Kingdom.

Jordan graduated with Second Class Honours, Upper Division in Law from the afroesaid University.

Governor Wike’s family alongside some PDP Governor’s attended the graduation as seen in a photo obtained by vanguard on Monday

Those at Jordans graduation event captured in the photo include, Wike; Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, Wike’s wife, Justice Eberechi Nyesom-Wike and his daughter, Jasmine Nyesom-Wike

Cc : Lalasticlala Mynd44 Seun

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/07/makinde-ikpeazu-celebrate-with-wike-as-son-graduates-from-uk-university-photo/

