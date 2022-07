Moi moi is mostly enjoyed by all, but the preparation seems a daunting task.

In this video is a detailed step by step process, you will also learn how to wrap the moi moi with leaves easily.

Do you know you can also bake moi moi in the oven?

Its a loaded video with lots of tips and tricks about moi moi.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0sx7558815U

Ingredients:

Oloyin beans

Smoked titus fish

Boiled eggs

Shombo

Tatashe

Vegetable oil

Pepper

Crayfish

Nutmeg

Seasoning

Salt

