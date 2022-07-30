Malami Asks U.S. To Extradite Journalist, Jebose For Allegedly Defaming Ned Nwoko

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has requested the extradition of journalist Azuka Jebose from the United States embassy over alleged defamation and cyberstalking of billionaire Ned Nwoko.

“REQUEST FOR THE EXTRADITION OF AZUKA JEBOSE IN A CASE OF CYBERSTALKING FROM THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA TO NIGERIA” reads the title of the document seen by Peoples Gazette.

The extradition request CAU/EXT/175/21 was signed by Akutah Pius Ukeyima, Head, Central Authority Unit for the AGF on June 27, 2022.

“I am directed by the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice of the Federation of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to present his compliments and forward the attached request for Extradition to Your Excellency for onward transmission to the United States of America Department of Justice.”

Mr Nwoko in July 2020 sued the U.S.-based journalist who accused him of complicity in the murder of one Ogogo Blessing.

In a Facebook post, the journalist claimed Mr Ogogo’s corpse “was found floating inside the pool” of a building that belonged to the former lawmaker.

He further accused the sacked lawmaker of using his wealth and influence to stall the investigation of the matter.

Mr Nwoko in reaction filed a lawsuit alleging defamation of character and demanded N2 billion damages including a “public apology to be published by the defendants in at least two national daily newspapers circulating in Nigeria and social media platforms.”

According to Mr Nwoko, the defamatory publications in several online blogs and other social media platforms were aimed at denigrating his reputation.



https://gazettengr.com/agf-malami-asks-u-s-to-extradite-journalist-azuka-jebose-for-allegedly-defaming-ned-nwoko/

