Malami Marries Buhari’s Daughter, Nana Hadiza

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), on Friday, got married to Nana Hadiza, the daughter of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).

A Spokesman for the President, Garba Shehu, confirmed this to our correspondent on Friday.

Hadiza is Buhari’s daughter from a previous marriage and now the third wife to the AGF.

She is said to have been previously married and has six children.

It was gathered that the private Nikkai ceremony took place at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock.

https://punchng.com/malami-marries-buharis-daughter/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related