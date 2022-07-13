Man And His Very Tall Brazilian Wife Cause A Stir On Social Media (Pictures)

Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HeYM8VutNWM

She is Like a Giant”: Reactions Trail Videos of Man and His very Tall Wife, He Reaches Her on Her Waist

Mixed reactions have greeted videos of a 27-year-old beautiful Brazilian lady with an incredible height. The lady, Elisane Silva from Salinopolis in Brazil stands at 6ft and 8 inches, Legit.ng

Since getting married to lover Francinaldo Da Silva Carvalho in 2015, the lady has overcome bullying and mockery over her height to become an internet celebrity.

https://www.legit.ng/people/1479457-she-like-a-giant-reactions-trail-videos-man-his-tall-wife-he-reaches-her-her-waist/

